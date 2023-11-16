Netflix unveils 'Sweet Home' S02 trailer; premiere date inside

Netflix recently unveiled a captivating trailer for the much-awaited second season of the apocalyptic Korean horror drama, Sweet Home, set to premiere on December 1. The first season garnered immense praise and popularity, and the show is based on the well-known webtoon by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan. The star-studded cast includes Song Kang, Park Gyu-young, Lee Si-young, Lee Jin-wook, and Go Min-si. The second season is helmed by Lee Eung-bok and Park So-hyun.

Plot details and characters in 'Sweet Home' S02

The second season trailer depicts a world overrun by monsters born from human greed. Doctor Im states that "humans are the virus and monsters are the vaccines." As survivors join forces to find sanctuary, distinguishing between humans and monsters becomes increasingly challenging. Cha Hyun-su (Kang) undergoes a monstrous transformation but remains steadfast in his quest for a solution to this dystopian reality. The season delves into the choice between retaining humanity or succumbing to monstrous instincts.

