Young Europeans becoming increasingly skeptical of democracy, finds survey

A recent study has revealed that young Europeans are showing declining support for democracy. The survey, conducted by YouGov for the Tui Foundation, involved over 6,700 respondents aged between 16 and 26 from Britain, Germany , France, Spain , Italy, Greece, and Poland. The results show that support for democracy is lowest in Poland (48%), followed by France and Spain (both around 51-52%).

Shift in preference 21% would support authoritarian rule under certain circumstances The survey also found that 21% of young Europeans would support authoritarian rule under certain circumstances. This number was highest in Italy (24%) and lowest in Germany (15%). In France, Spain, and Poland, the figure stood at 23%. The study's lead researcher, Thorsten Faas, noted that "democracy is under pressure, from within and without," especially among those who identify as economically disadvantaged and politically right-leaning.

System concerns 48% believe their country's democratic system is endangered The survey also found that 48% of young Europeans believe their country's democratic system is endangered. This concern was particularly high in Germany at 61%. The study also highlighted a shift in global power dynamics, with only 42% considering the EU as one of the world's top three powers. In Britain, however, this figure was higher at 50%, despite Brexit.