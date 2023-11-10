Explainer: Robert De Niro-Graham Chase Robinson's feud, shocking allegations

Explainer: Robert De Niro-Graham Chase Robinson's feud, shocking allegations

By Isha Sharma

Robert De Niro was engaged in a legal battle with former assistant Graham Chase Robinson

Hollywood acting legend Robert De Niro battled it out with his former assistant Graham Chase Robinson for two weeks at the Manhattan federal court. Robinson alleged that he subjected her to "years of gender discrimination and harassment." In response, his company's counterclaim alleged financial misconduct. Now, responding to Robinson's $12M suit, the court has asked De Niro's company Canal Productions to pay her $1.2M.

Robinson was employed there from 2008 to 2019

Robinson started working as De Niro's executive assistant at Canal Productions in 2008 and was promoted to director of production in 2011 and vice president of production and finance in 2017. However, in her October 2019 lawsuit, she alleged that he "denigrated, berated, bullied, and hurled expletives at her, attacked her in gender terms, calling her a 'bitch' and a 'brat.'"

These are the allegations she leveled on him

Robinson's lawsuit further said, "[He] would joke with [her] about his Viagra prescription" and allegedly told her "to imagine him on the toilet" and "suggested a male co-worker could be her sperm donor." Per Robinson, he "insisted on treating her like his 'office wife.'" "He urinated during telephone calls with her and met with her wearing only his pajamas or a bathrobe."

He asked her to 'scratch his back'

Per Vulture, Robinson's other accusations included "[his demand] to scratch his back, button his shirts, fix his collars, tie his ties, and prod him awake when he was in bed." "De Niro also stood idly by while his friend slapped Ms. Robinson on her buttocks." She was allegedly "underpaid" and wasn't paid her overtime wages. He "initiated gratuitous physical contact with her" as well.

What did De Niro's suit say?

However, Canal Productions countersued her of $6M the same year, alleging, "she spent thousands of dollars in personal expenses" on the company's American Express credit cards, converted "millions" of Canal's frequent-flier miles for personal use, and treated the company as "a personal piggy bank for luxury items." She was also accused of "loafing during working hours, binge-watching astounding hours of TV shows on Netflix."

'Suspicions arose regarding Robinson's honesty, integrity, work ethic'

Regarding her salary, the suit claimed that she was paid $1,75,000 in 2017 and $3,00,000 in 2019. Later, "suspicions arose regarding Robinson's honesty, integrity, work ethic, and motivation." "Ms. Robinson was the most highly compensated employee, except for De Niro's personal trainer," claimed De Niro's lawyers. De Niro's partner, Tiffany Chen has also been accused by Robison of being in cahoots with the actor.

This was De Niro's testimony in the court

While taking the stand in the court, De Niro asserted that he was "never abusive, ever," but "occasionally berated her." He also admitted to asking her to scratch his back twice. He added that "she had made escalating demands to remain in the job, prompting him to boost her salary and title even though her responsibilities remained largely the same," reported BBC.

This is what the final verdict said

After the deliberation, the jury, on Thursday, didn't find De Niro liable for gender discrimination but his company was found to be liable for gender discrimination and retaliation—thus, a major win for Robinson. The $1.2M will be paid to her in two installments of $6,32,142 (approximately INR 5,26,89,541). Robinson, separately, has been cleared of all charges leveled by Canal Productions.