Henry Golding to play Dakota Johnson's cousin in 'Persuasion' remake

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 09, 2021, 10:41 pm

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding will be joining actress Dakota Johnson for Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion. The movie will be a contemporary take on the English author's posthumously released novel. Johnson will be playing the lead role of Anne Elliot, while Golding will be portraying her cousin named Mr. Elliot. The project is expected to start production soon.

Plot

It's a story about separation and second chances

The book features two main characters - Anne Elliot and Captain Frederick Wentworth. Anne is an unmarried English woman on the verge of bankruptcy, while Wentworth is her former fiancé. The story revolves around how the two reconnect after seven years of separation. Casting for Frederick Wentworth has not been revealed yet, as the movie is still in the pre-production stage.

Novel

'Persuasion' was published back in 1817, Austen's last completed novel

The novel Persuasion was published in 1817. It was the last bit of writing that Austen completed before her death. Although the beloved novel is one of the author's shorter works, it is filled with witty observations, social commentary, and romance. It was well-received during the time, but the real fame and recognition came later in the 20th and 21st centuries.

Another

'Persuasion' will also be made into a period piece

This won't be the only adaptation of Austen's Persuasion. There is also a more true-to-form period piece in development with Sarah Snook as the lead, who is known for HBO's hit series, Succession. British actor Joel Fry will be starring as Frederick Wentworth alongside Snook. BAFTA winner Mahalia Belo will be directing the film. An official release date is still awaited.

Career

Golding will be starring in a 'G.I. Joe' movie next

Meanwhile, the Malaysian-British actor, Golding, will be leading the film Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, slated for a July 23 release. Besides Crazy Rich Asians, some of Golding's other famous films include A Simple Favor, The Gentlemen, and Last Christmas. The actor became a father in March after the birth of his first baby with his wife Liv Lo, a Taiwanese television presenter.