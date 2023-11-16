How did Kim Kardashian become 'GQ's Man of the Year

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

How did Kim Kardashian become 'GQ's Man of the Year

By Isha Sharma 02:00 pm Nov 16, 202302:00 pm

Kim Kardashian is one of 'GQ's Men of the Year

Do only men get the "Man of the Year" title? Yes, and...no. Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is one of GQ's Men of the Year alongside Travis Scott, Jacob Elordi, and Damar Hamlin, among others. While her Man of the Year title seems rather confusing, the more specific title is Tycoon of the Year, thanks to her multiple profitable business ventures.

2/7

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by gq on November 16, 2023 at 1:23 pm IST

3/7

Her brand Skims has helped her achieve this title

The driving force behind Kardashian snagging this title is her brand Skims, which had recently built inroads into menswear. At the end of October, Skims Men collaborated with the NBA as their official underwear partner. Per Kardashian, she laid the line's foundation because she "just wanted men to find out what all the hype is about." Skims is valued at $4B.

4/7

How will Skims's men's line help people?

GQ says "Skims was born out of Kim's frustration with dyeing her existing shapewear in the bathtub with tea bags to match her skin tone." Now, Skims's men's line includes "tanks, tees, and leggings." Per Kardashian, "Men will benefit from the same confidence boost women get from Skims," since they, too, have "insecurities about their bodies." Its first physical store will open in 2024.

5/7

Robert Kardashian inspired Kim during her childhood

How did Kardashian find herself gravitating toward menswear? It's because of her late father Robert Kardashian. "He always wanted to look cool," Kardashian told GQ, remembering the time she got him Diesel's wax-coated jeans which he wore with a black T-shirt and a loafer. She also shared playing in her father's closet as a child, which had "precisely organized ties, belts, and suits."

6/7

Skims's co-founder compared her to Michael Jordan

Jens Grede, Skims's co-founder, told GQ, "Kim is the Michael Jordan of the influencer generation. Many 19-year-olds who never watched Jordan play and don't play basketball themselves wear Air Jordan sneakers...Maybe you don't watch The Kardashians every week, but you're [our] customer." Kardashian is also behind two beauty lines, several perfumes, an energy drink, a mobile game, and a private equity fund, per GQ.

7/7

Beyond business: Kardashian on her father

On the personal front, Kardashian further told GQ about the conversations she had with Kardashian Sr. during his last days and how they shaped her. "I know you're going to be okay. It's almost like I can see ahead. I know you're going to be okay, but just take care of your siblings for me. Just make sure you take care of them."