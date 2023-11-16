Ibrahim Ali Khan-Palak Tiwari wish to keep relationship private: Report

Entertainment

By Aikantik Bag 02:33 pm Nov 16, 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are the rumored lovebirds of Bollywood

A recent video making the rounds on social media seemingly captures Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of renowned actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, embracing his alleged girlfriend, actor Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari. This footage has ignited dating speculations. An insider spoke to Hindustan Times regarding the rumored couple's privacy.

Keeping their relationship under wraps

The insider disclosed that the lovebirds have discovered happiness in each other's company and relish the time they spend together. Nevertheless, they are committed to keeping their relationship under wraps. To preserve their privacy, the duo is cautious when they meet, arriving in separate vehicles and using distinct entrances or exits to dodge being captured in photographs together. A paparazzo recounted an occasion to HT when Tiwari took off Ali Khan's jacket she had been wearing upon noticing photographers.

Families support their decision

Another source mentioned that both families are aware of the young stars' relationship and support their choice to keep it confidential. At the work front, Tiwari was recently seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, whereas Ali Khan served as an assistant director to Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is set to debut with Sarzameen.