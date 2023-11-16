Marvel Studios's 'What If...?' S02 trailer out; premiere date inside

Marvel Studios's 'What If...?' S02 trailer out; premiere date inside

'What If...?' S02 is premiering on December 22

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is currently in Phase 5 and the makers are churning out content left, right, and center! Recently, Marvel Studios unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of What If...? Season 2 and revealed the premiere date of the same. The series is set to premiere on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar on December 22.

Unique release schedule and connection to 'Loki' Season 2

In a departure from the usual MCU TV show release format, What If...? Season 2 will follow a distinct schedule, presenting one new episode daily for nine consecutive days, wrapping up at the end of 2023. The trailer delves into storylines from the first season while subtly linking to the broader Multiverse Saga. Events from Loki Season 2 may likely have a significant impact on the forthcoming episodes. The animated series is helmed by Bryan Andrews.

