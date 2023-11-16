SM Entertainment partners with British production to launch global boy-band

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

SM Entertainment partners with British production to launch global boy-band

By Aikantik Bag 01:34 pm Nov 16, 202301:34 pm

SM Entertainment partners with MOON&BACK for global pop band

K-pop has been one of the most followed genres in the world. Now, SM Entertainment is aiming to launch a global pop boy band. Recently, the agency revealed a strategic partnership with UK-based production firm MOON&BACK (M&B) to form a new international boy band. This collaboration signifies SM's official foray into the European market and will encompass comprehensive development and investment in worldwide music and artist IP (intellectual property rights).

2/3

M&B has worked on 'The X Factor,' 'Britain's Got Talent'

The signing event was attended by top executives from both organizations, including SM Entertainment's CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk, CBO Jang Yoon-joong, CAO Lee Sung-soo, Creative Director Kangta, and M&B's co-CEOs Nigel Hall, Russ Lindsay, Dawn Airey, and music director Ben Karter. M&B, a London-based production company with a focus on reality television shows, will oversee the selection of members for the upcoming boy band. The firm has previously collaborated on British programs such as The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.

3/3

New boy group's reality show will premiere in 2024

Additionally, M&B intends to air the formation process of the new group in a six-episode TV series set to premiere in the latter half of 2024 in countries like South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Lindsay stated, "We are confident that the combination of SM's creative skills and M&B's seasoned experience and curating skills in global entertainment will give birth to a new TV series that can enthuse music lovers around the world."