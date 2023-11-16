Imran Khan-Lekha Washington enjoy evening with Anoushka Shankar, Abhay Deol

By Aikantik Bag 01:17 pm Nov 16, 202301:17 pm

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington spend fun evening with Arjun Mathur, Abhay Deol

Crossovers are always exciting. When celebrities from various walks of life come together for an evening filled with revelry and fun, it sparks curiosity among fans. Recently, Bollywood actor Imran Khan spent a delightful evening with his alleged girlfriend Lekha Washington, sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar, and fellow actors Abhay Deol, Arjun Mathur, and Monica Dogra. Shankar, Deol, and Dogra have shared photographs from the lovely meet-up.

'Heart warmed to see those I love dearly,' wrote Shankar

Shankar landed in Mumbai on Wednesday and fans have been speculating if something big is in the making. She attended the cozy party with Dogra and penned a note on Instagram. She said, "Heart warmed to see those I love dearly after a long time. And although my tour finished two weeks ago I haven't really stopped- going straight into single-mum life and intense recordings." On the work front, Shankar recently released a mini album Chapter 1: Forever, For Now.

Recent works of these celebrities

On the other hand, Khan has been a social media sensation and has hinted about his comeback in Bollywood. Mathur starred in the second season of Made In Heaven recently. Deol was last seen in the heartwrenching drama Trial By Fire.

