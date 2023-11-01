K-pop: BTOB's contract renewal with Cube Entertainment remains uncertain

By Tanvi Gupta

BTOB's contract renewal talks with Cube Entertainment are underway

K-pop sensation BTOB is currently in the midst of contract renewal negotiations with Cube Entertainment. Reports suggest that the band's second contract renewal has encountered challenges, prompting discussions among BTOB members about the possibility of exploring opportunities with other agencies. In response, Cube Entertainment has now issued a statement, emphasizing its commitment to securing the best possible outcome until the contract officially expires.

Why does this story matter?

Since their debut under Cube Entertainment in 2012, BTOB (Born to Beat) has remained a cohesive unit and consistently participated in group activities. In 2018, all members renewed their exclusive contracts with Cube Entertainment. As the second contract renewal discussions are actively in progress, fans eagerly await more thrilling projects and albums from the band in the future.

BTOB members are exploring various options: Cube Entertainment

Per Soompi, a spokesperson for Cube Entertainment discussed the ongoing negotiations, saying, "As some BTOB members's contract periods have not yet ended, we plan to do our best until the contract terms conclude." It has also been reported that the members are "exploring the option of joining different agencies," collectively being offered a contract fee of 6B won (approximately $4.4M). Commenting on this, the spokesperson clarified, "The reported contract fee of 6B won is unrelated to Cube Entertainment."

Meanwhile, meet the members of BTOB

BTOB—originally a septet—now consists of Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin, and Yook Sung-jae, following Jung Il-hoon's departure from the group in 2020. The group made its debut in 2012, captivating the audience with performances of Insane and Imagine on M Countdown. Their debut EP, Born to Beat, was released in 2012, marking the beginning of their musical journey. In June 2015, they unveiled their first full-length album, Complete.

BTOB: Career breakthrough with 'Beep Beep,' other group activities

In 2014, BTOB marked significant achievements with the release of their fourth EP, Beep Beep. This EP topped the Gaon Album Chart in the ninth week of 2014, securing its first-ever number-one position. During the same year, BTOB expanded its horizons by entering the Japanese market and signing a contract with the talent agency Kiss Entertainment for activities in Japan. Fast forward to the present, BTOB made a highly-anticipated comeback this year with their 12th EP titled Wind and Wish.