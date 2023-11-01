Trinetra Haldar's 'Rainbow Rishta' docu-series trailer out; release date inside

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Trinetra Haldar's 'Rainbow Rishta' docu-series trailer out; release date inside

By Aikantik Bag 02:04 pm Nov 01, 202302:04 pm

'Rainbow Rishta' premieres on November 7

The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of Rainbow Rishta, a documentary series that delves into the lives and experiences of India's LGBTQ+ community. Directed by Jaydeep Sarkar and produced by Vice Studios, the series explores queer love through six unique stories. A special screening of the series will take place at the Mumbai Film Festival on November 2, before its worldwide release on Prime Video on November 7.

2/3

Aiming to reflect diversity and promote inclusion

The cast includes Trineta Haldar Gummaraju, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia and Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta and Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam. Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, highlighted the significance of presenting diverse narratives and characters that connect with viewers globally. She spoke to Variety and said, "Rainbow Rishta takes an empathetic and unfiltered look at the lives, aspirations, and desires of the people from the LGBTQIA+ community."

3/3

Twitter Post