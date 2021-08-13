'Conjuring' a gift that keeps giving: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It lead stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga believe that the third movie in the hit horror franchise delivers a more personal story of "love" winning over evil. Directed by Michael Chaves, the third installment in the James Wan-produced project marks Wilson and Farmiga's return as paranormal investigators Ed Warren and Lorraine Warren.

Film dives deeper into Lorraine's abilities as paranormal investigator: Farmiga

The duo has previously played the real-life couple in The Conjuring (2013) and The Conjuring 2 (2016). Farmiga, best known for starring in Hollywood films such as The Departed, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, and The Front Runner, said The Devil Made Me Do It dives deeper into Lorraine's abilities as a paranormal investigator and explores her bond with Ed.

Opportunity to explore something never seen before: Wilson

"I love this franchise and I'm grateful for it. I look forward to it... it's so much fun. I love who I work with. I love what we're starting to explore, the depth of Lorraine's ability and her gifts," Farmiga said. Wilson said the franchise brings together the entire team and gives them the opportunity to explore something never seen before.

Fortunate to come back and work with lovely co-stars: Wilson

"It really has been the gift that keeps giving," Wilson said. "We feel very fortunate to be able to come back and work with lovely co-stars and also this incredible team of artists and filmmakers and writers, directors and producers that all have the same focus, which is to go places that we did not go on the previous film," he added.

Latest film is based on a real-life incident

The first two films in the Conjuring franchise brought on-screen famous paranormal cases of Warrens - Perron family and Enfield poltergeist, while The Devil Made Me Do It revolves around the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a murder that took place in 1981 in Connecticut.

The franchise terrifies people and strengthens belief in love: Wilson

Wilson believes the reason for the success of the Warner Bros supernatural installment is that it can terrify people and make them believe in love at the same time. Farmiga, 48, said these stories can strengthen one's belief in love and higher power. Farmiga said the popularity of these movies has made it almost impossible for her and Wilson to collaborate on anything else.

It hit Indian theaters on Friday

The Devil Made Me Do It hit the Indian theaters on Friday. The film also features actors Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard. Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was released in the US in June.