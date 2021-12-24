Lifestyle 5 festive plants besides Christmas tree

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 06:26 pm

Plants never fail to uplift our mood

It's Christmas and it's time to decorate that Christmas tree. This season, how about adding a few more plants to your living room? Pine and fir are not the only festive greens (or colors). There are many other plants that are associated with this winter extravaganza. Browse through our list below and add a bit of more freshness to your home.

Number 1 Holly bushes

Planting holly bushes can add a wintery vibe and a splash of festive color to your home. A well-drained but not dry and sunlit area is the best location to place the holly bushes. The red berries in its branches make it perfect for the festival. The soil for this plant needs to be a bit acidic and moist.

Number 2 Paperwhites

Paperwhite plants are perfect to add some bloom and fragrance to your home. They can be placed both indoor and outdoor and are best-grown in water and pebbles, especially in a colder climate. If you wish to place them indoors, keep the plant in a bright, sunlit place. Just make sure you keep the soil slightly moist.

Number 3 Christmas Cactus

If you thought cactus can't add color to your garden, think again. Christmas Cactus is very different from your traditional cactus. It bears bright pink to red flowers around the Christmas season. It normally grows in shady and humid areas. You can easily keep a few of them indoors. But ensure you water them as soon as the topsoil feels dry.

Number 4 Rosemary

A native Mediterranean plant, Rosemary is a great indoor plant. Provide them with direct bright sunlight for a few days before gradually bringing them indoors in a well-drained area. Once indoor, water it only when you see the top of the soil dry. Rosemary is a great herb and can be used in several dishes to make them flavorful.

Number 5 Poinsettia

Poinsettia is native to Mexico and some parts of Central America and is a perfect plant for Christmas time due to its red and green colors. Over eight million poinsettias are sold in the United Kingdom every year between December and January. Ensure they get bright sunlight, do not overwater poinsettia and their container should have adequate drainage.