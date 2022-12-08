Lifestyle

Minimalist approach to give your home a Christmas facelift

Minimalist approach to give your home a Christmas facelift

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 08, 2022, 01:20 pm 2 min read

Minimalism is all about being simple yet elegant. It doesn't mean giving a cold and dry look to space. Minimalist decor is intentionally choosing items that keep the home feeling uncluttered. With simple, small additions, you can make your interiors sing the song of Christmas. So, to embellish your home with a Christmassy spirit, follow these five minimalist approaches.

Blend the indoors and outdoors

In ancient times, we used to live surrounded by nature, it is now that we have been alienated from natural landscapes and secluded ourselves inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Incorporate nature into your room's aesthetics. They offer an elegant yet simplistic chic vibe. Use a natural garland of pine leaves to highlight your door frames. It looks minimal but brings a Christmassy vibe to your home.

Opt for neutral colors

Neutral colors serve best for giving your home an overall minimalistic look. They exude comfort and coziness. Paint your walls with the natural colors of Christmas and add metallic touches to highlight them. Or, if you don't want to paint, replace any bright and bold articles with softer shades of the same color. Off-white, bluish-grey, or ivory would effortlessly enhance your space's aura.

Make use of soft textures

Bring in velvet, fur, and suede fabrics to create a comfy space. The soft textures should also be easy on the eyes, so again go for neutral colors. Toss a blanket on your sofa and add some quilted runners on the floor around your furniture. Hang in a textured tapestry on your wall with the colors signifying Christmas to highlight your wall.

Remember, less is more

Unclutter your space by removing items that do not belong to your room. Do not highlight your space by adding objects and accessories unnecessarily. Keep your shelves minimal and remove those unnecessary flower vases or small decorative knick-knacks. Design your space in straight lines. If you are going for modern decor, avoid mixing any royal touches with it.

Simplify your tree

A Christmas tree is a must on Christmas Day. How can you do without it? The tree is often the center of a home during the holiday season, so decorate your tree using low-energy LED lights and ornaments, not too densely though. Avoid bold colors and stick to a neutral color palette. Hang your ornaments from the branches instead of using a tree topper.