5 home decor trends back from the 60s and 70s

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 02, 2022, 02:24 pm 2 min read

Home styling trends from yesteryears are back.

Home decor trends are just like fashion, older designs make a comeback with a bang and win over a billion hearts just like that. If you follow home decor YouTube channels and social media handles, you're already aware of a lot of comeback styles. All that brass bathroom fittings you see are from centuries ago. Here's a list of the top five comeback trends.

#1 French mirrors

Those full-length mirrors you see with beauty and fashion bloggers are French-inspired mirrors. French mirrors are mirrors set into large wooden frames, mostly rectangular with a section of carved sculptural decoration at the top. This feature gives the mirrors a very royal and high-end look. You can also get a similarly framed mirror at a smaller size for your foyer area or the bathroom.

#2 Colorful kitchen

White and grey are boring, and people have had enough of neutral colors around in their homes. To spice things up, now you'll see bright red or bottle green laminated modern kitchens, at homes across India. Not only does it break the monotony, but also choosing warmer colors for the kitchen can enhance one's appetite. Classic cabinetry with metal handles is back in fashion.

#3 Wallpaper

Wallpapers went poof after the 80s, and Indian homes very rarely had wallpaper adorned walls anyway. But now, with easy application methods and a huge variety of options to choose from, people are loving wallpapers. Not only walls but also furniture, shelves, and cabinets can be wallpapered. They are also available in removable forms and do not ruin the surface of the application.

#4 Rattan furniture

A ton of home decor video content creators have been using rattan to create DIY headboards and cupboard doors recently. Made from woven rattan vines, this textured furniture is completely sustainable and environmentally friendly. You might have seen rattan furniture, also called wicker furniture, at your grandparent's home as a child. With a natural vibe, it goes really well with the boho look.

#5 Wood paneling

Wood-paneled walls from the 70s are back. Now in the 2020s, it's all about original wood in its natural colors or painted in trendy wall colors. A variety of paneling is gaining popularity gradually, namely wainscoting, chair rail, and shiplap. While most of these decorative wall patterns were in vogue for practical reasons centuries ago, now they are mostly used for cosmetic purposes.