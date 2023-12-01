Best Hollywood movies to get over a breakup

Best Hollywood movies to get over a breakup

By Namrata Ganguly 08:00 pm Dec 01, 2023

Best Hollywood movies to get over heartbreaks

Not only does cinema act as a medium for entertainment, it can also serve as a therapeutic embrace where healing hearts find solace and work as the cathartic magic for a broken heart. From empowering tales of self-discovery to heartwarming comedies with your girlfriends or guy gang, explore a selection of Hollywood movies specially chosen for those navigating the delicate process of moving on.

'Someone Great' (2019)

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's directorial debut film Someone Great delivers a fresh take on post-breakup healing. Gina Rodriguez stars as Jenny, navigating the end of a long-term relationship with humor and resilience. Set against the vibrant backdrop of New York City, the film explores the transformative power of friendship and self-discovery. It's a celebration of independence and the strength found in embracing life's unexpected turns.

'500 Days of Summer' (2009)

If you are trying to figure out why your seemingly perfect relationship did not work out, watch 500 Days of Summer. As Tom Hansen reflects on the rise and fall of his romance with Summer Finn, this non-linear narrative explores the complexities of love, expectation, and reality, offering a therapeutic lens for those seeking solace and understanding in the aftermath of a breakup.

'Mama Mia!' (2008)

When going through a heartbreak, Meryl Streep's musical rom-com Mama Mia! emerges as a cinematic antidote, inviting you to dance through the pain. Set against the sun-drenched backdrop of a Greek paradise, this musical extravaganza infuses joy into sorrow. With the infectious ABBA tunes, it's a joyful escape that encourages laughter, singing, and the therapeutic release of emotions through newfound independence and resilience.

'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' (2008)

Directed by Nicholas Stoller, Forgetting Sarah Marshall offers comedic solace for the broken-hearted. Jason Segel stars as Peter Bretter, a man reeling from a recent breakup who decides to take a solo vacation in Hawaii, only to discover his ex-girlfriend and her new beau at the same resort. This laugh-out-loud romantic comedy navigates the complexities of heartbreak with the much-needed humor.

'Waiting to Exhale' (1995)

Forest Whitaker's directorial debut Waiting to Exhale works almost like an ointment on your maimed heart. It follows the lives of four close-knit friends navigating love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. As they face relationship challenges, the film beautifully portrays the strength and resilience found in female friendships. The film feels like a cathartic journey of healing and empowerment after a break-up.