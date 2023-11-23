Michael Chiarello died from heart attack caused by anaphylactic shock

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Michael Chiarello died from heart attack caused by anaphylactic shock

By Isha Sharma 12:42 pm Nov 23, 202312:42 pm

Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello's cause of death has been revealed

American celebrity chef and Emmy Award-winning host, Michael Chiarello, passed away on October 7 at 61. Now, more than a month after his tragic demise, the Napa County Coroner's Office has revealed his official cause of death. He died of an anaphylactic shock that led to a heart attack; cocaine was also found in his system, though drug overdose has been ruled out.

2/5

Details of his death; the coroner's findings

TMZ reported that Chiarello's "allergic reaction sent him to [Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa] where he was brought back to life only to later die of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy -- a brain dysfunction caused by a lack of oxygen and blood flow." Recent usage of cocaine has been listed as another "significant condition." The findings didn't reveal where the allergy emanated from.

3/5

Medical jargon: Meaning of an anaphylactic shock

Per Mayo Clinic, "Anaphylaxis is a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction. It can happen seconds or minutes after you've been exposed to something you're allergic to. Peanuts or bee stings are examples." "In anaphylaxis, the immune system releases a flood of chemicals that can cause the body to go into shock. Blood pressure drops suddenly, and the airways narrow, blocking your breathing."

4/5

Know more about hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy

Epilepy.com says, "Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) is a condition that happens when there is a loss of oxygen and/or reduced blood flow to the brain. Due to the variety of ways HIE can impact the brain, outcomes in both children and adults can range from mild (reaction) to loss of life." HIE mostly impacts babies and can happen in the womb, too.

5/5

Looking at his career pinnacles

Chiarello was best known for Italian-influenced California cuisine and received professional training at the Culinary Institute of America. He authored cookbooks such as Michael Chiarello's Casual Cooking and Michael Chiarello's Live Fire: 125 Recipes for Cooking Outdoors. Chiarello also garnered popularity for shows such as Season by Season and Easy Entertaining. He was honored with an Emmy for Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello.