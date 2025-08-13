Shah Rukh, Aryan, Nikhil Kamath launch premium spirit brand 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan , his son Aryan Khan 's D'YAVOL Luxury Collective, and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath have joined hands with Radico Khaitan Limited to launch a new venture in the premium alcoholic beverages space. The new company will be called D'YAVOL Spirits and will focus on creating some of the world's finest spirits for discerning consumers in India and abroad. The partnership was announced on Tuesday.

Investment details Details of the deal The board of directors at Radico Khaitan has approved a strategic investment and collaboration with D'YAVOL Spirits B.V. and D'YAVOL Spirits Private Limited. As part of this deal, Radico Khaitan will acquire a 47.5% equity stake in each company for a total investment of up to ₹40 crore. The partnership agreements put Radico Khaitan as the largest shareholder across both entities, responsible for global marketing, trading, and distribution of premium spirit brands.

Statement Here's what Khan, Abhishek Khaitan said Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan, said, "Radico Khaitan has always believed in leading the alcobev space with consumer-centric innovation. With D'YAVOL Spirits, we are entering a bold new chapter." Khan added, "Every great idea needs the right energy behind it. With Abhishek's experience, Nikhil's passion, and our creative instinct at D'YAVOL, we are building something bold, relevant, and future-facing."

Brand vision 'D'YAVOL will compete anywhere in the world' Aryan, Co-Founder of D'YAVOL, shared the brand's vision. He said, "Our ambition is to shape a brand that doesn't just sit on a shelf but lives in culture." Kamath added, "Tomorrow's best brands will be built on history, culture, and craftsmanship. That's what excites me about D'YAVOL - an Indian brand with the intent and ability to compete anywhere in the world."