Macaulay Culkin honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Dec 02, 2023

Macaulay Culkin is best known for playing Kevin McCallister in 'Home Alone'

Christmas came a little early for Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin as he has been honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. He arrived with his family to receive the honor, while Catherine O'Hara—his on-screen mother from the cult classic films Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2 (1992)—also attended the ceremony. Culkin also teared up on the occasion while giving his speech.

Why does this story matter?

Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark in Hollywood, California, with stars honoring personalities from the entertainment industry, including actors, musicians, filmmakers, fictional characters, and more. Musician Gene Autry is the only artist to have been honored with stars in five different categories. Notably, Culkin was reportedly honored with the 2,765th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (local time).

Culkin made first public appearance with family at event

Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister in the first two Home Alone films, received the honor in the presence of his family. It was also reportedly the first time that he made a public appearance with his fiancee, actor Brenda Song, and their children, Dakota and Carson. It was also an emotional moment as he teared up while delivering his speech, where he thanked Song.

'You're my champion,' emotional Culkin told Song

As he took the podium to address the gathering, Culkin thanked many of his colleagues and friends, but especially his fiancee. "You are absolutely everything; you're my champion," he told Song while holding back his tears. "You're the only person happier for me today than I am," he told her, before concluding his speech with his iconic dialogue, "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!"

O'Hara and Culkin's adorable reunion

Nostalgia hit many when O'Hara and Culkin reunited after decades on Friday. While speaking about him on the occasion, she said, "You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame." "And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you," O'Hara added.