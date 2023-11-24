Explainer: Meaning of Hollywood's Superman Curse, its victims

Understand the Superman Curse in Hollywood

DC's superhero Superman can practically do it all, so how can it be battered by a curse? Per Hollywood legend, the Superman Curse impacts creative professionals who are involved in the film adaptions of the immortal character, particularly the lead actors. A series of misfortunes with several actors—personal and professional—have further propagated this myth. What is the hullabaloo exactly about?

The 'curse' emanated from George Reeves

The curse seems to have originated through the tragic life of actor George Reeves, who played the superhero character in Adventures of Superman from 1952 to 1958. He met with a tragic end, however, and died by suicide at the age of 45 through a bullet wound to his temple. His death, sadly, also birthed conspiracy theories arguing he was murdered.

Tragedy befell another Superman, Christopher Reeve

Christopher Reeve enjoyed immense popularity when he starred in Superman (1978), Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987; he also co-wrote it). However, life cut short his acting plans when he was gravely injured and paralyzed in 1995 after a horseback riding accident, and then eventually passed away at 52 from heart failure.

Richard Pryor led a troubled life, too

Another supposed example of this curse is the late actor Richard Pryor, who starred as Gus Gorman in Superman III. While he had already had a troubled life and fought drug addiction and a suicide attempt, three years after Superman III, he developed multiple sclerosis. He breathed his last at the age of 65 on December 10, 2005. A heart attack claimed him.

Alleged victim Margot Kidder called it 'rubbish'

Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane in all the films opposite Reeve, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was found in a "paranoid, delusional state" by the police after being missing for several days in 1996. However, she negated the curse and called it "newspaper-created rubbish" adding, the idea "cracks [her] up." "What about the luck of Superman? Why don't people focus on that?"

This is what Henry Cavill thinks of the 'curse'

Former Superman, Henry Cavill once told Collider, "I honestly don't believe there's a curse. I think there's been some bad luck in the past, especially when it comes to horses, and I don't mean that as a joke. My fiancée is an international show jumper and I know all the risk attached to that." "There's bad luck, but I don't think it's any curse."

There is even a documentary about it!

In 2006, Andy Baybutt made a documentary titled The Curse of Superman, which delved deeper into this Hollywood legend. The IMDb description says, "A documentary exploring the supposed curse that affects the lives of people involved with portraying the Superman character." Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, Dexter Fletcher, Dean Cain, and Barry Norman feature in the documentary. It's streaming on YouTube in a sub-par print.