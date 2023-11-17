Finally! 'Abbott Elementary' S03 premiere date is here

Finally! 'Abbott Elementary' S03 premiere date is here

By Aikantik Bag 11:11 am Nov 17, 202311:11 am

'Abbott Elementary' S03 is finally happening!

Abbott Elementary enthusiasts can now save the date, as ABC has revealed the launch date for the much-anticipated third season. The network took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated, "Put it in your planners - #AbbottElementary is BACK with new season premiering February 7 on ABC & stream on Hulu!" This revelation comes just a few days after the Hollywood SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end.

Quinta Brunson welcomed a shorter third season

Quinta Brunson, the creator, producer, and lead actor of Abbott Elementary, confessed that she somewhat "welcomed a shorter season" due to the previous 22-episode format of the series. The forthcoming third season will consist of 14 episodes scheduled to air beginning in February. Brunson also suggested that Season 3 might continue from where the Season 2 finale concluded. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.

