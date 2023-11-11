'Napoleon' to 'A Complete Unknown': Keenly awaited Hollywood biopics

'Napoleon' to 'A Complete Unknown': Keenly awaited Hollywood biopics

By Isha Sharma 08:11 pm Nov 11, 2023

Watch out for these Hollywood biopics

Coming off the heels of the success of Priscilla, Elvis, and Oppenheimer, among others, Hollywood is gearing up for a gamut of films based on real people. The latest in this list is a biopic on billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, which will be directed by Darren Aronofsky (The Whale) and produced by A24. That aside, keep an eye out for these biopics in Hollywood.

But first, here's more about Musk's biopic

Variety confirmed that the screenplay of the upcoming biopic will be based on journalist Walter Isaacson's authorized biography Elon Musk published in September 2023. Responding to the news, Musk posted on his platform X, "Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best." Aronofsky is acclaimed for films such as Black Swan, Mother!, and Requiem for a Dream.

'Maestro' (November 2023)

Bradley Cooper's second directorial after A Star is Born, Maestro, has been in the buzz ever since its first-look images were released in May 2022. It premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2023. The biographical romance drama will be released limitedly in theaters on November 22 and arrive on Netflix on December 20. It is based on American composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein.

'Napoleon' (November 2023)

Joaquin Phoenix will storm into theaters on November 22 with his upcoming epic Napoleon. Not only does Phoenix star in the eponymous role, but he is also one of the producers of the large-scale drama. Helmed by Ridley Scott, the film is centered around French military commander Napoleon Bonaparte's life, conquests, and his relationship with his wife, Joséphine de Beauharnais, played by Vanessa Kirby.

'A Complete Unknown' (no release date yet)

A biopic of Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown will be helmed by James Mangold and star Timothée Chalamet, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro, among others. Chalamet will be essaying the role of Dylan, and the film will chart the personal and professional life of the American music legend. It will reportedly start rolling in February 2024 in Montreal and New York.

'Back to Black' (2024)

Back to Black—starring Marisa Abela—will traverse the tragic life of singer Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011. IMDb﻿'s description of the Sam Taylor-Johnson directorial reads, "Follow the life and music of Winehouse, who started...as a jazz singer to eventually become a Grammy-winning music superstar. Her life would eventually be cut short in 2011 at 27 after a long battle with alcohol and drugs."