Business

Written by Rishabh Raj September 12, 2023 | 10:45 am 2 min read

Walter Isaacson has previously written biographies of Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein, and Leonardo da Vinci (Photo credit: Facts.net)

Walter Isaacson, the biographer of Elon Musk, believes that the billionaire has multiple distinct "personalities" that show up in different situations. Isaacson describes the many personalities of Musk as "quite vivid and different." "This is a person with multiple moods and modes and personalities, ranging from engineering mode to demon mode," Isaacson told The Atlantic. "At times, he can be reckless and even dangerous. And at times, he can do some pretty amazing things."

Biographer explores challenges of decoding Musk

Isaacson, who has previously written biographies of Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein, and Leonardo da Vinci, said that Musk can be brutal, frightening, and inspiring all at once. The world's richest man is also an "incredibly focused engineer," said Isaacson. He also mentioned that understanding the different sides of Musk is an exciting challenge. Isaacson's observations provide a unique perspective on the complexities of Musk's character and his eccentric personality.

Twitter controversies tarnish Musk's image

Musk's involvement with Twitter has been "problematic," according to Isaacson. The billionaire's tweets have often sparked controversy and raised concerns about his judgment. However, Isaacson also acknowledges the positive impact of Musk's work with electric vehicles through Tesla, which has been "helpful" in advancing sustainable transportation.

How did the biography come into existence?

Musk revealed in August 2021 on Twitter (now X) that he had chosen Isaacson to write his biography. The agreement entailed Isaacson spending two years closely alongside Musk, participating in meetings, enjoying access to his inner circle, and acquiring access to many of his text messages and communications. Essentially, Isaacson remained Musk's constant companion during this time. Musk received no pre-reading access to his biography. The book has been released today.

