Salman Khan-led 'Tiger 3' advance bookings cross Rs. 16cr: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 06:01 pm Nov 11, 202306:01 pm

'Tiger 3's advance booking collections soar to Rs. 16cr

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is gearing up for its theatrical debut on Sunday (November 12) on the occasion of Diwali. Even before its release, the film has been making headlines for breaking records, with advance ticket sales soaring to an impressive Rs. 16.52cr (nett) in India, reported Sacnilk. Meanwhile, industry experts are now foreseeing a sensational opening day for Tiger 3 at the Indian box office, with projections ranging between Rs. 40-45 crore.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 marks the third riveting chapter in the iconic Tiger franchise. The roots of Yash Raj Film's Spy Universe were planted in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger, which later expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and reached new heights with the blockbuster War in 2019. The recent addition of Pathaan (2023) further enriched the universe, and now, the eagerly awaited Tiger 3 is poised to carry forward the gripping narrative.

'Tiger 3' advance booking numbers: Over 6.2 lakh tickets sold

Per Sacnilk, over 6.24 lakh first-day tickets have been purchased for Tiger 3. This includes 5.82 lakh tickets for the Hindi 2D version, 25,314 tickets for the Telugu 2D version, and 3,673 tickets for the Tamil screenings. The Hindi IMAX 2D version has also experienced high demand, with 10,083 tickets sold for the opening day. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, the executive director of PVR INOX, told PTI that Tiger 3 is projected to earn close to Rs. 40cr on Diwali.

Meanwhile, 'Tiger 3' gets runtime boost with extra footage!

In a move to further enhance the cinematic experience, Tiger 3 has reportedly received a runtime extension. According to film critic-trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Yash Raj Films has added an extra two minutes and 22 seconds of footage to the previously CBFC-certified version. Initially clocking in at two hours, 33 minutes, and 38 seconds, the film's revised version now boasts a runtime of two hours and 36 minutes.

From cast to cameos, know more about 'Tiger 3'

Tiger 3 marks the return of Khan as the iconic agent Tiger, alongside Kaif reprising her role as Zoya. Adding a new layer of intrigue, the film introduces Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. The film also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra, and Gavie Chahal in pivotal roles. Additionally, cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's Agent Kabir from War are also expected.