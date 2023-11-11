Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' song 'Jaragandi' faces postponement: Here's why

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' song 'Jaragandi' faces postponement: Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 05:48 pm Nov 11, 202305:48 pm

'Jaragandi' song faces unexpected delay: All you need to know

The first single, Jaragandi, from Ram Charan's upcoming film Game Changer is facing a delay in its release. Originally scheduled for a Diwali launch on Sunday (November 12), the film's production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations, shared the news of the postponement on X/Twitter. It attributed the delay to "unavoidable audio documentation issues between different firms" and assured fans that an update would be provided in due course.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

The mega political thriller Game Changer has been in production for over two years. While there has been no teaser trailer yet, the makers have released a few posters so far. A captivating poster featuring Charan in a striking deep violet kurta set was unveiled on Dussehra, reigniting enthusiasm for the film's eventual premiere. The excitement peaked with the announcement of the first single's Diwali release, only to face disappointment due to its postponement now.

3/7

'Jaragandi' faced delay due to 'transfer of audio rights'

Reportedly, the postponement of Jaragandi happened due to outstanding corporate paperwork concerning the transfer of Game Changer's audio rights. Initially, Zee Studios obtained all non-theatrical rights for the film but later sold the audio rights to Saregama. Once the documentation process is finalized, the single will be released, per the makers. The song—composed by S Thaman—is reportedly sung by Punjabi rock singer Daler Mehndi and singer Geetha Madhuri.

4/7

Take a look at the official statement here

5/7

When 'Jaragandi' leaked before release—here's what happened

A 30-second clip of Jaragandi was leaked on social media on September 15 and quickly went viral. Game Changer's makers responded by filing an official complaint, even sharing the FIR copy on social media platforms. Notably, the leaked clip was an early version and not the final rendition. Earlier this week, the Hyderabad Police's Cyber Crime Department successfully apprehended two individuals connected to the song's unauthorized release.

6/7

Meanwhile, here's everything about political thriller, 'Game Changer'

Telugu sensation Charan has joined forces with Kollywood director Shankar Shanmugham for the first time in the upcoming political action thriller Game Changer. Penned by Karthik Subbaraj, the film co-stars Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles. The ensemble cast also includes Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, Game Changer is set for release in 2024.

7/7

Poll What's your take on the prolonged production of 'Game Changer'?