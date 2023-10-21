'Dunki' poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan leaks online: Details here

'Dunki' poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan leaks online: Details here

By Tanvi Gupta 05:41 pm Oct 21, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan-led 'Dunki' to hit theaters on December 22

After delivering two consecutive blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is set to wrap up 2023 with Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. On Saturday, the excitement soared when the purported poster of the film was leaked on social media. Neither SRK nor Hirani has unveiled any official poster so far. On X/Twitter, film critic-analyst Nishit Shaw noted it was "shared by overseas distributors."

'A soldier's journey to keep a promise'

Dunki's allegedly leaked poster captures a backpack-bearing Khan, symbolizing a journey that transcends the boundaries of India. The image highlights the overseas release date of December 21. In India, the film will be released on December 22. Additionally, it teases audiences with the tagline, "A soldier's journey to keep a promise," leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details about this venture.

Take a look at 'Dunki's purported poster here

'Is SRK playing a soldier in 'Dunki'? Poster sparks speculations

The new poster has undeniably sparked a wildfire of interest among fans on social media. In response to the image, one enthusiastic user tweeted, "This is giving all-time blockbuster vibes. SRK playing a soldier." While another user stated, "This was unexpected!" Meanwhile, there's already anticipation building, as a user confidently declared, "Shah Rukh Khan's 3rd consecutive box office mayhem loading on 21st Dec 2023!!"

'Dunki's teaser to be attacked with 'Tiger 3'

Social media is also abuzz with speculation regarding the potential attachment of Dunki's teaser to Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The latter is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 12. However, the makers of Dunki have yet to confirm the same. Meanwhile, Salman and SRK are all set to reunite in Tiger vs Pathaan—which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Here's everything to know about upcoming film, 'Dunki'

Dunki is a comedy-drama film that reportedly delves into an illegal immigration process known as the "Donkey Flight." The film is directed by Hirani, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios bankrolled this cinematic venture. It stars Khan and Taapsee Pannu, along with Dia Mirza and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.