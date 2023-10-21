Filming begins for 'Nakhrewaalii'; makers introduce debutant Ansh Duggal

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:56 pm Oct 21, 202304:56 pm

'Nakhrewaalii' is a Rahul Shaklya directorial and produced by Aanand L Rai (Photo credit: Instagram/@aanandlrai)

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L Rai is gearing up for his next production titled Nakhrewaalii. On Saturday, the makers took to social media to announce that the filming for the movie had begun. Along with it, they also introduced actor Ansh Duggal, who will be marking his acting debut. Here is everything about the film and its first teaser featuring Duggal.

Known for his directorial projects like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re, and Tanu Weds Manu: Returns, Rai has given some of the best films to Indian cinema. The filmmaker is now working on Nakhrewaalii, which is expected to be released in 2024. However, he will be producing this film. Rai's next directorial venture will be Tere Ishq Mein, with Dhanush in the lead.

Makers show glimpses of Duggal from movie

The teaser begins with Duggal entering a make-up store, dressed casually in a blue denim jacket and grey T-shirt. As he walks inside, women at the store, both customers and employees, turn around to see him. It goes on to show a flirtatious Duggal getting into a cheeky conversation with the woman at the billing counter, with Kishore Kumar's Nakhrewali playing in the backdrop.

Pragati Srivastava to also make Bollywood debut with 'Nakhrewaalii'

Duggal is already a popular name in the modeling world. In the past, he has walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra, among other designers. Apart from Duggal, Nakhrewaalii will also feature Pragati Srivastava as the female protagonist. She has already worked in the Telugu film industry as an actor, and the upcoming movie will mark her Hindi debut.

Details about 'Nakhrewaalii' kept under wraps

Not many details have been revealed about the upcoming movie so far. Per reports, the film might be a romantic comedy-drama that will find its connection mostly with the younger crowd. The film is directed by Rahul Shanklya, who has previously assisted Rai on the Tanu Weds Manu films, Raanjhanaa, and Zero. Shanklya also directed the 2018 comedy-drama Meri Nimmo earlier.