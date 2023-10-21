Milind Soman, Khushalii Kumar look enigmatic in 'Starfish' poster

By Isha Sharma 04:26 pm Oct 21, 202304:26 pm

'Starfish' will release in theaters on November 24

On Saturday, the makers of the upcoming thriller film Starfish unveiled an enigmatic and intriguing poster. Fronted by Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Tusharr Khanna, and Ehan Bhat, it has been directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal (additional writer on Ugly). T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture are producing this film based on author Bina Nayak's celebrated novel Starfish Pickle. Starfish will hit theaters on November 24.

Professional diver at forefront of 'Starfish'

While sharing the poster on social media, Kumar wrote, "Her journey is in her mind, within her lies a world of mysteries, just waiting to surface." The poster—designed like a bouquet—gives us a peek inside her mind, and other characters seem to stem out of it. The story will reportedly revolve around Tara (Kumar), a professional diver who harbors an enigmatic, mysterious past.

Check out the poster here