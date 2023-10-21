Meryl Streep, husband Don Gummer secretly separated 6yrs ago: Report

Is Meryl Streep's marriage with Don Gummer over?

Hollywood icon Meryl Streep and her husband, esteemed sculptor Don Gummer, have been separated for over six years, reported PageSix. This news has taken many fans by surprise, especially since the actor was recently seen wearing her wedding band at the Princesa de Asturias Awards on Friday. Notably, the last public appearance of the duo dates back to the 2018 Oscars. The couple has been married since 1978 and shares four children.

'They have chosen lives apart'

A spokesperson for Streep confirmed the separation to PageSix, stating, "[Gummer and Streep] have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart." The duo first crossed paths in 1978 and got married just months later. Despite Streep's status as an A-list Hollywood icon, the couple rarely discussed their relationship publicly. However, Gummer has been a steadfast presence alongside his award-winning wife at numerous red-carpet events.

How Gummer entered Streep's life amid tragedy

Gummer first met Streep when she was mourning the loss of her then-boyfriend of two years, John Cazale. Cazale—an actor renowned for his role in The Godfather—shared the screen with Streep in his final film, The Deer Hunter. Tragically, Cazale lost his life to lung cancer in 1978. Just six months after this profound loss, Streep and Gummer decided to tie the knot. Their wedding took place at her parents's Connecticut home in September 1978.

Streep and Gummer have 4 children, five grandchildren

The duo has four children: 43-year-old musician Henry Wolfe and actors Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson. They also have five grandchildren. Henry has two kids with his wife, Tamryn Storm Hawker, while Mamie has two children with her husband, Mehar Sethi. Grace welcomed her first child with her husband, music producer Mark Ronson, earlier this year.

Know more about Streep's husband, Gummer

Gummer, born in 1946, is an accomplished sculptor. He graduated from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and later earned his Master of Fine Arts (MFA) from Yale University. Previously, Streep and Gummer were joint owners of a spacious Tribeca property in New York City, which they sold for $15.8M in January 2020. In July of the same year, Streep acquired a $4M residence in Pasadena, California, indicating a significant transition in her living arrangements.