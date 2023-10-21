OTT: Kangana's 'Chandramukhi 2' to arrive on Netflix this month

By Isha Sharma 03:37 pm Oct 21, 202303:37 pm

'Chandramukhi 2' will make its digital debut on Netflix soon

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence starrer Tamil horror-thriller Chandramukhi 2 was released theatrically on September 28 to mixed to negative reviews. Now, it has locked its digital premiere date and will arrive on Netflix on Thursday (October 26) in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam﻿, and Kannada. Notably, it is not common for films to have digital outings within less than a month after theatrical release.

About film, 'Chandramukhi' cinematic universe

Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the Rajinikanth and Jyotika starrer 2005's blockbuster Chandramukhi, a remake of the Kannada film Apthamitra (2004). Chandramukhi 2's supporting cast includes Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, and Radikaa Sarathkumar. The Chandramukhi universe also includes the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, the Tamil film Chandramukhi, the 2005 Bengali movie Rajmohol, and the Hindi project Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

'Chandramukhi 2' locked horns with numerous movies

To recall, Chandramukhi 2 was pitted against a couple of other movies across industries and genres. These included Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, Nayanthara-Jayam Ravi's Iraivan, the comedy Fukrey 3, Nimisha Sajayan-Siddharth's Chithha, and Mammootty's Kannur Squad, among others. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan also posed a massive threat to its earnings, though it was released much earlier on September 7.