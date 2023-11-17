OTT: Vicky Kaushal's 'The Great Indian Family' is streaming now

OTT: Vicky Kaushal's 'The Great Indian Family' is streaming now

'The Great Indian Family' is streaming now

Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly the most sought-after breakout star in Bollywood. The actor's acting range has been increasing with every film and fans are in awe of his antics and intricacies. However, his recent family comedy-drama The Great Indian Family received a lukewarm response and tanked at the box office. Now, after months, it is streaming on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video, giving the film another shelf life.

Stellar cast of the film

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, The Great Indian Family showcases an impressive cast that includes Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, and Sadiya Siddiqui, among others. Set in the enchanting town of Balrampur, the storyline revolves around the Tripathi family, who are well-known for their prominent position in Balrampur's priestly lineage. However, unforeseen revelations about Ved's (Kaushal) birth and ancestry shake the peaceful existence of their lives.

