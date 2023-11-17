Box office collection: 'Japan' aiming at a lucrative weekend ahead

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Japan' aiming at a lucrative weekend ahead

By Aikantik Bag 10:35 am Nov 17, 202310:35 am

'Japan' box office collection

Tamil cinema is known for its superstars, rich content, and distinct storytelling. Karthi is a known face among ardent cinephiles and the actor has carved his niche over the years. His recent release Japan started well but has become slow at the box office. Interestingly, it still has a strong momentum and is looking forward to maximize the anticipation over the weekend.

2/3

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raju Murugan directorial earned Rs. 1 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 17.66 crore in India. The gangster drama received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, Vijay Milton, KS Ravikumar, Jithan Ramesh, and Vagai Chandrasekhar, among others. The project is bankrolled under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner.

3/3

Twitter Post