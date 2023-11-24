Who is Carter Reum? All about Paris Hilton's husband

Edited by Shreya Mukherjee 06:20 pm Nov 24, 2023

Socialite Paris Hilton married Carter Reum in November 2021

Paris Hilton is expecting her second child with her husband Carter Reum. The couple shared the happy news with their followers on social media with an image of a baby girl's outfit that also shows their to-be-born child's name - London. While they are set to embark upon the parenthood journey once again, here's all you need to know about Reum.

Who is Hilton's husband?

Reum is a venture capitalist and an entrepreneur. He owns a company called M13 which he co-founded with his brother Courtney Reum. Their company has a prestigious clientele which includes Daily Harvest, Snapchat, Pinterest, and Bonobos, among others. The brothers also co-founded an alcohol brand in 2007 called VEEV Spirits. Per reports, they sold the alcohol company's majority stake in 2016.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, he was an investment banker

Years before he co-founded the two companies with his brother, Hilton's husband used to work as an investment banker. He was associated with Goldman Sachs where he used to work in the investment banking division between 2004 and 2006. According to reports, during his days at Goldman Sachs, Vitamin Water and Under Armour were some of his clients.

An author and a son of a business executive

Business and finance run deep in Reum's blood. His father, W Robert, was a successful businessman. He was the former chairman, president, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amsted Industries. For the unversed, Reum is also an author who co-wrote a book titled Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success. This book was written by him and his brother.

Reum and Hilton families have been friends for many years

In an old interview with PEOPLE, Hilton revealed that she had known Reum for at least 15 years, adding that the two families have been longtime friends. In the 2020 interview, she further said that the first time she met Reum was at the Thanksgiving celebrations hosted by his sister Halle Hammond. "We just had this incredible chemistry," she had recalled.

Reum has a daughter with Laura Bellizzi

Hilton and Reum reportedly started dating in November 2019 and tied the knot two years later. Notably, Reum shares a daughter with former American reality television star and entrepreneur Laura Bellizzi. According to a Page Six report, Reum doesn't have a "traditional father-daughter relationship with her" but has "provided for her since she was born and will continue to do so."