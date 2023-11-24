Paris Hilton-Carter Reum expecting second child; baby girl's name revealed

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Paris Hilton-Carter Reum expecting second child; baby girl's name revealed

By Aikantik Bag 02:37 pm Nov 24, 202302:37 pm

Paris Hilton to welcome her second child in early 2024

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum are about to welcome their second child in early 2024. Hilton took to Instagram and revealed that they are expecting a baby girl. This comes just 10 months after the arrival of their first child, Phoenix, who was born via surrogacy. Interestingly, the couple, who tied the knot in November 2021, have already picked out a name for their little one: London!

2/3

London's name inspired by favorite city and Hilton's grandmother

Last year, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Paris expressed her wish for a girl child and said, "The girl is gonna be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum. Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together." Given her son being named Phoenix, it seems like a nice geographical connection!

3/3

Instagram Post