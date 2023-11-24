'Bigg Boss 17': Salman Khan slams Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain

By Aikantik Bag 01:27 pm Nov 24, 202301:27 pm

Salman Khan scolds Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain

Get ready for some fireworks in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17, as host Salman Khan plans to expose the game strategies of contestants Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain. In a promo for the episode, Khan can be seen calling out the pair for their manipulative tactics, revealing that they have no genuine connections in the house and are treating their fellow contestants like puppets.

Khan called Jain a 'fattu' (coward)

Khan called Jain a "fattu" (coward) for playing it safe and asked him not to interrupt while he was speaking. The host also questioned Faruqui if he found their tactics interesting, adding even more drama to the already intense atmosphere in the house. This week's nominated contestants include Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Aryaa, Ankita Lokhande, and Anurag Dobhal.

