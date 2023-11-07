'Jigarthanda DoubleX,' 'Tiger 3': What to watch theatrically this Diwali

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

'Jigarthanda DoubleX,' 'Tiger 3': What to watch theatrically this Diwali

By Isha Sharma 09:23 am Nov 07, 202309:23 am

Movies releasing this week in theaters

The film industry has curated its plan in such a way that there's no dearth of options to choose from this week. While Diwali falls on Sunday, there are several releases planned for Friday that'll help you enjoy your festive off to the maximum. Confused about what to watch? Our list has taken care of all major theatrical releases this week.

2/7

'The Marvels' (November 10)

MCU nerds will have an early Diwali celebration on Friday with the release of The Marvels, anchored by an ensemble cast comprising Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, and Samuel L Jackson. The 33rd film in the MCU, it's a sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel and will reportedly follow the events of Disney+ Hotstar's miniseries Ms. Marvel (2022).

3/7

'Japan' (November 10)

Karthi's upcoming gangster thriller Japan stars Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, Arvind Swami, Vijay Milton, Bava Chelladurai, and Vagai Chandrasekhar, among others. The upcoming venture is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Raju Murugan (Modern Love Chennai, Joker) while the music is helmed by GV Prakash Kumar. The project is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures and marks Karthi's 25th outing as an actor.

4/7

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' (November 10)

Jigarthanda DoubleX, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, will serve as a prequel to Jigarthanda (2014) and, apart from Raghava Lawrence, also features SJ Suryah as the parallel lead. Its story will reportedly revolve around a tussle between a filmmaker and a gangster and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The action drama also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra, and Shine Tom Chacko.

5/7

'Bandra' (November 10)

The Malayalam action-thriller film Bandra has been directed by Arun Gopy and stars Dileep, Dino Morea, Tamannaah Bhatia, R Sarathkumar, Suresh Menon, and Mamta Mohandas. Written by Udaykrishna, it has music by Sam CS, while the cinematography and editing are by Shaji Kumar and Vivek Harshan, respectively. It marks Bhatia's debut in the Malayalam film industry and is Morea's second release of 2023.

6/7

'Falimy' (November 10)

Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph's Malayalam drama film Falimy is another project that will hit theaters on Friday. Directed by Nithish Sahadev, it also stars Jagadish, Manju Pillai, and Sandeep Pradeep. It marks Joseph's third collaboration with Cheers Entertainments after Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (2022) and Jan. E. Man (2021). It has been written by Sanjo Joseph and Sahadev.

7/7

'Tiger 3' (November 12)

Salman Khan's anxiously-anticipated film, Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, is the fifth film in YRF's Spy Universe. Releasing on Sunday in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, it is the third film in the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. It is Khan's seventh film with Kaif.