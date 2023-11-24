ALT EFF'23: Alia Bhatt joins India's largest environmental film festival

By Aikantik Bag 01:10 pm Nov 24, 202301:10 pm

ALT EFF 2023 is slated to take place from December 1 to December 10, 2023

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions are teaming up with India's largest environmental film festival, All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2023. As an advocate for the festival, Bhatt will use her influence to promote sustainability and storytelling. The fourth edition of ALT EFF will take place from December 1 to December 10, 2023, and aims to use the power of cinema to address urgent environmental issues.

Bhatt's take on cinema and sustainability

Known for her dedication to socioenvironmental causes, Bhatt's commitment to using her platform for positive change aligns with ALT EFF's mission to raise awareness and encourage dialogue about climate change, sustainability, and the environment. Bhatt stated, "It is such an honor to be associated with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023. Cinema is not just a form of entertainment; it's a powerful tool for sparking an important conversation, and the festival is a great amalgamation of the same."

ALT EFF to host screenings in over 20 cities

Eternal Sunshine Productions aims to create stories that resonate with a wide audience and inspire conversation. Bhatt added, "At Eternal Sunshine Productions, our aim is to tell stories that evoke thought or change in whatever way possible and it's such a joy for us at Eternal to be supporting a festival that wants to tell powerful stories while being environmentally conscious, driving meaningful change." This year ALT EFF is hosting screenings in over 20 cities across India.