'Bigg Boss 17': Manasvi Mamgai feels 'everything is about couples'

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

'Bigg Boss 17': Manasvi Mamgai feels 'everything is about couples'

By Isha Sharma 06:50 pm Nov 05, 202306:50 pm

Manasvi Mamagi has reacted after her eviction from 'Bigg Boss 17'

During Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday night, host Salman Khan announced that actor-model Manasvi Mamagi was evicted as she received fewer viewer votes than others. Mamgai, who has worked on projects such as Action Jackson and The Trial, spoke to The Indian Express post her departure from BB17 and expressed her disappointment over the show focusing only on couples.

2/6

Her views on Isha-Samarth-Abhishek love triangle

Mamgai told TIE, "The Samarth-Isha-Abhishek Kumar love triangle garnered all the limelight... Even though [Khan] appreciated my game and said that I stood out, they had more drama to offer." Samarath Jurel (a wild card entrant like Mamgai) is the boyfriend of contestant Isha Malviya, while co-contestant Abhishek Kumar is her ex-boyfriend. Malviya and Kumar entered the Bigg Boss house on day one.

3/6

She compared 'BB 17' to 'Temptation Island'

BB17 has two married couples: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma. Alleging the show's focus is entirely on couples, Mamgai said, "I wonder if it's Bigg Boss or Temptation Island. Suddenly everything is about the couples." "Even the way Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra are being teamed to make them look like a pair. It's so weird to see only couples getting highlighted."

4/6

She thinks she should have entered show early

Mamgai was supposed to enter BB on the first day but eventually made it to the show as a wild card. Acknowledging this backfired, she said, "I think I would have had a better chance if I had been [there]...from day one." "I had thought I would have an upper hand when I went later after seeing everyone's game, but that didn't happen."

5/6

Her views on co-contestant Anurag Dobhal

When Mamgai entered the show, she made efforts to gel well with YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, considering both hail from Uttarakhand. However, their relationship deteriorated soon, and Mamgai branded him a traitor in one of the episodes. She told TIE he was a "backstabber" and possibly didn't want Uttarakhand's votes to be divided. She concluded by saying she's "extremely disappointed" but not "cynical" or discouraged.

6/6

Know more about 'BB 17' and other contestants

BB17 can be watched on Colors TV and JioCinema. Contestants are divided into "Dil, dimaag, and dum" (heart, brain, and power) teams. Apart from the aforementioned ones, other contenders include Jigna Vora (ex-crime reporter), Arun Srikanth Mashettey (YouTuber), Rinku Dhawan (actor), Sana Raees Khan (lawyer), Navid Sole (British pharmacist), Khanzaadi (rapper-model), and Sunny Arya (YouTuber). This is the 14th BB season hosted by Khan.