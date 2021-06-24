'Balika Vadhu 2' gets its Jagya and Anandi; begins shoot

Vansh Sayani, Shreya Patel may be the new lead actors in 'Balika Vadhu 2'

Colors TV is set to bring back, Balika Vadhu, one of its most famous television series, with new lead actors, Vansh Sayani and Shreya Patel. As per reports, Baal Veer fame Sayani will play Jagya (Jagdish), and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha actor Patel will be Anandi. The shoot has begun in Rajasthan. Avinash Mukherjee and Avika Gor were the lead actors in the original.

Story

The new version will be 'set in current times'

A source told The Indian Express, "While the soul of the project would be close to original, it'd be set in current times." Makers would focus on how "the changing societal norms affect the younger generation." According to the source, after Rajasthan, the team would move to Mumbai. The release date hasn't been decided yet, but you might get the show in August.

Cast

Actresses for Anandi, Jagya's mothers have also been decided

This season might see Riddhi Nayak Shukla as Anandi's mother, Bollywood Hungama reported. It was originally played by Bhairavi Raichura. And, Jagya's mother, Sumitra, will be portrayed by Shiju Kataria, according to Telly Chakkar, a role that was essayed by Smita Bansal. The other actors are Jyoti Tiwari, Sunny Pancholi, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Mehul Buch, Supriya Shukla and Rashmi Gupta, among others.

Information

No old 'Balika Vadhu' actors in reboot getting questioned

Some previous reports suggested that this new season will not see anyone from the old star cast. But an actor close to the development said that it might not be a clever move, as some characters from the old cast need to be there to set the next season in motion. Well, only time will tell if this experiment would click.

Observation

The original show covered a lot of social aspects

To note, the original, helmed by Sphereorigins, was the first serial on Indian television that was vocal about child marriages, and the issues they face when they grow up. In it, the adults, Shashank Vyas (Jagya) and late Pratyusha Banerjee, then Toral Rasputra (both portrayed Anandi), fall for separate individuals, raising several moral questions. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla played Anandi's second husband.