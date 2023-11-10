TV star-singer Johnny Ruffo passes away (35) battling cancer

By Aikantik Bag 11:36 am Nov 10, 202311:36 am

Johnny Ruffo died battling brain cancer

Australian TV personality and singer Johnny Ruffo has passed away aged 35 after battling brain cancer, as reported by the BBC. Ruffo, who rose to fame on X Factor Australia and later joined the cast of Home and Away, died on November 3 surrounded by his loved ones. His family shared a statement on Instagram, "He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give."

Family's detailed statement on Ruffo's passing away

In the statement, the family also wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny. Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible Nurses & Doctors. We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives." Fans took to the comment section to offer their condolences.

Career highlights and brain cancer battle

Hailing from Perth, Western Australia, Ruffo first appeared on X Factor during its third season in 2011. He went on to release multiple singles, win a season of Australia's Dancing with the Stars, and don the role of Chris Harrington in Home and Away for three years. Ruffo was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 and achieved remission after two years of treatment. Unfortunately, his cancer returned in 2020.

Colleagues offered tribute to Ruffo

Celebrities such as former X Factor host Mel B and Dannii Minogue have expressed their condolences to Ruffo's family. Minogue penned, "The cheekiest chap. His voice, smile and dancing feet will be missed by so many." Ruffo also dedicated himself to raising funds for brain cancer awareness in Australia following his diagnosis. He is survived by his partner, Tahnee Sims, and leaves a lasting impact through his efforts to raise awareness about the disease.

A curated list of Ruffo's works

An artist's legacy lives on through his art. As we remember the White Christmas singer, we bring you a curated list of his work. His chart-busting singles include On Top, Take It Home, Untouchable, She Got That O, Broken Glass, and Let's Get Lost. Ruffo's acting ventures include House of Bond and Neighbours. He also featured in several reality shows in Australia.

