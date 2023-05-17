Auto

Businessman gets rare McLaren Senna parked in 57th-floor penthouse

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 17, 2023, 05:14 pm 2 min read

In what seems like a scene straight out of the movie Fast and Furious 7, an Australian businessman and entrepreneur has parked his super-rare McLaren Senna inside his 57th-floor penthouse. According to 7 News Australia, the AUD 39 million selling price for the penthouse included the supercar's delivery cost. The coupe is currently resting at the newly-constructed Sapphire by the Gardens tower in Melbourne.

Why does this story matter?

Known for creating some of the most iconic models such as the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, and the F1 hypercar, legendary carmaker McLaren Automotive tops almost every car collector's wishlist.

One such rare model of the supercar maker is the Senna from its Ultimate series.

Limited to just 500 examples worldwide, a unit of the hyper coupe rests at a penthouse in Melbourne.

The car is now a permanent part of the penthouse

Adrian Portelli, the owner of the penthouse in Melbourne, is the CEO of a fintech company. He claimed that the McLaren Senna was collecting dust in a showroom before he got a hold of the exclusive automotive beauty. He believes the car will do better in his posh apartment.

Who is Adrian Portelli?

Co-founder and CEO of a Sydney-based fintech company called Acorns Grow Australia, Adrian Portelli is a 34-year-old businessman and entrepreneur known for his ventures in the technology and financial sectors. His platform allows users to automatically invest their spare change from everyday purchases meaningfully.

McLaren Senna is a tribute to the legendary F1 driver

Named after the legendary Brazilian Formula 1 race driver Ayrton Senna, the hypercar commemorates his success with the McLaren Formula One Team between 1988 and 1993. The track-focused yet road-legal coupe follows the company's 'form follows function' design mantra and features active aerodynamic components managed by the RaceActive Chassis Control II system. It also gets a carbon fiber wing and F1-inspired monoblock brake calipers.

The coupe is backed by a 4.0-liter, V8 engine

Powering the McLaren Senna is a potent 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine (codenamed M840TR) that produces a maximum power of 789hp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 800Nm at 5,500rpm. The mid-mounted mill delivers power to the rear wheels via a 7-speed DCT gearbox.