By Namrata Ganguly 06:00 pm Nov 16, 202306:00 pm

Must-watch Tim Burton movies

Beginning his career as an animator for Walt Disney, Tim Burton has, throughout his over 35 years of career, carved out a niche with some of the quirkiest and most eccentric movies. The 65-year-old filmmaker, animator, and art director has made several visually stunning films and earned two Academy Award nominations. Below are some of his best works.

'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Burton's 1988 film Beetlejuice is a darkly comedic and visually eccentric tale of the afterlife that became a cult classic. Starring Michael Keaton as the outrageous titular character, Beetlejuice, the story unfolds as a recently deceased couple, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, seeks the help of the mischievous ghost to rid their home of the living.

'Batman Returns' (1992)

The DC superhero film Batman Returns continues the dark and atmospheric portrayal of Gotham City's caped crusader. It explores the darker facets of heroism and villainy, featuring iconic performances by Keaton as Batman, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, and Danny DeVito as the Penguin. With Burton's signature gothic aesthetic, it weaves a narrative of revenge, redemption, and the enduring battle between light and shadow.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Burton's animated masterpiece The Nightmare Before Christmas, directed by Henry Selick, is a darkly enchanting tale set in Halloween Town. Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, grows weary of his spooky routine and stumbles upon Christmas Town, sparking a whimsical desire to take over the holiday. The film is a holiday classic that creatively bridges the worlds of Halloween and Christmas.

'Ed Wood' (1994)

The 1994 biographical comedy-drama film Ed Wood pays homage to the mysterious filmmaker Ed Wood, often dubbed the worst director of all time. Johnny Depp portrays Wood with infectious passion as he creates bizarre and low-budget films alongside an oddball crew. It captures Wood's unyielding optimism and love for cinema, providing a poignant and humorous exploration of the art of filmmaking.

'Frankenweenie' (2012)

A remake of Burton's 1984 short film, Frankenweenie is a heartwarming and macabre tale about a young boy named Victor who, devastated by the loss of his dog Sparky, harnesses the power of science to bring him back to life. It creates a story about love, loss, and the bond between a boy and his reanimated canine companion.