Box office: Ranbir Kapoor's biggest opener 'Animal' mints Rs. 61cr

By Isha Sharma 10:47 am Dec 02, 202310:47 am

Here's how Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' performed on day 1

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal roared into the theaters on Friday, and the first-day collections indicate that the film is here for a long, long haul. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer minted a jaw-dropping Rs. 61 crore on its first day alone, becoming Kapoor's highest opening grosser to date. ﻿Animal, an action revenge drama, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Looking at 'Animal' in numbers

Per trade tracker Sacnilk, Animal's Hindi version alone minted Rs. 50.5cr, while the Telugu version contributed another Rs. 10cr. However, collections from the Tamil (Rs. 40 lakh), Kannada (Rs. 9 lakh), and Malayalam versions (Rs. 1 lakh) weren't that high. The film has now sped past Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs. 57cr) and Sunny Deol's Gadar (Rs. 41cr) in terms of day-one domestic collections.

'Animal' now second-biggest opener of 2023

While Animal might be Kapoor's career-best opener so far, it is not the year's best. That spot is still held by Khan's Jawan, which minted Rs. 75cr on its opening day. While Animal is now in the second position, the third rank is held by Salman Khan's Tiger 3 with Rs. 44.5cr. To note, Animal clashed with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur on Friday.

How 'Animal' performed in advance ticket sales

Animal began to rewrite history even before its release through advance ticket bookings for the opening day. It reportedly sold a mammoth five lakh tickets and became the fifth film to receive such a humungous response after Baahubali 2, Jawan﻿, Pathaan, and KGF: Chapter 2. Notably, Animal is rated A (adults only) and has an exhausting runtime of over three hours and 21 minutes.

This is the story of 'Animal'

Animal follows the complex, complicated story of Ranvijay Balbir Singh (Kapoor), a son extremely obsessed with his father Balbir (Anil), to the extent that all he has ever sought in his life is his father's validation and love. The twist in the tale occurs when Balbir is attacked, and Ranvijay takes it upon himself to hunt down the killers before it is too late.