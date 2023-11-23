Box office collection: 'Khichdi 2' to exit theaters soon

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Khichdi 2' to exit theaters soon

By Aikantik Bag 10:23 am Nov 23, 202310:23 am

'Khichdi 2' box office collection

Franchise films are known for their specific commercial viability as it is believed that a loyal fan base would go for the film. However, the recently released comedy-drama Khichdi 2 has proved it quite wrong as it is struggling to put a strong foot at the box office. The film has not surpassed the Rs. 5 crore mark yet.

2/3

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aatish Kapadia directorial earned Rs. 36 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 4.15 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and due to no promotions from the makers, it is tanking at the box office. The cast includes Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Kirti Kulhari, Kiku Sharda, and Pratik Gandhi, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post