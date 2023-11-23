Box office collection: 'Khichdi 2' to exit theaters soon
Franchise films are known for their specific commercial viability as it is believed that a loyal fan base would go for the film. However, the recently released comedy-drama Khichdi 2 has proved it quite wrong as it is struggling to put a strong foot at the box office. The film has not surpassed the Rs. 5 crore mark yet.
India collection and cast details
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aatish Kapadia directorial earned Rs. 36 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 4.15 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and due to no promotions from the makers, it is tanking at the box office. The cast includes Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Kirti Kulhari, Kiku Sharda, and Pratik Gandhi, among others.