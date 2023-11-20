Box office collection: 'Khichdi 2' witnesses a lukewarm opening weekend

Khichdi is an iconic comedy franchise in the Indian entertainment scene. From TV to celluloid, the makers have carved their niche and the show has been a pillar of Indian memedom. The recently released sequel Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan experienced a cold opening at the box office mostly due to weak promotional campaigns. The makers will seek momentum in the upcoming weekdays.

Franchise value not boosting the collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aatish Kapadia directorial earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 3.05 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics and is currently pitted against Tiger 3. The cast includes Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia, Kirti Kulhari, Pratik Gandhi, and Kiku Sharda, among others.

