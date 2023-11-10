Salman Khan reacts to Alizeh's 'Farrey' premiering at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan reacts to Alizeh's 'Farrey' premiering at IFFI 2023

By Aikantik Bag

'Farrey' releases on November 24

Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in the film Farrey, set to hit theaters on November 24. Now, the film has been chosen to premiere at the esteemed 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Both Khan and National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi shared their delight at the announcement. The festival will run from November 20 to November 28.

Khan's take on IFFI 2023

Khan extended his best wishes to the team and stated, "IFFI is a very prestigious event and am happy that Farrey is being screened at it. I have some fond memories of IFFI over the years and with Farrey making it to the esteemed panel it feels like a full circle." Padhi also conveyed his enthusiasm about the film's accomplishment and its influence on Agnihotri's debut.

More about the festival

The International Film Festival of India in Goa will feature a total of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films. Farrey is among the movies making its first appearance at the event. Fans are eagerly waiting for the prestigious film festival.