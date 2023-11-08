Box office collection: 'Leo' keeps roaring at the commercial front

Thalapathy Vijay is a force of nature and the ruler of hearts in Tamil cinema. For decades, he has been a commercially successful superstar and has maintained the streak with the recently released actioner Leo. The film received mixed reviews from critics but has emerged as a viewers' favorite. Currently, it is marching toward the Rs. 350 crore mark in India.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial earned Rs. 1.65 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 332.05 crore in India. It is holding its fort on weekdays and maximizing collection on weekends with ease. The cast includes Mysskin, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. It marks Vijay's entry into Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

