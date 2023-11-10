Box office collection: 'Tejas' personifies disappointment with every passing day

The year 2023 has been a comeback year for Bollywood with several box office successes. However, many ambitious projects tanked badly at the box office, including Kangana Ranaut's recently released action thriller Tejas. The film has been barely minting any money and has received negative reviews from critics. It is likely to be taken down from theaters soon.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sarvesh Mewara directorial earned Rs. 6 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 6.08 crore in India. The film is another addition to Ranaut's string of flops in Bollywood. The cast includes Vishak Nair, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Sunit Tandon, and Rio Kapadia, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

