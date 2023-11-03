Box office collection: 'Tejas' is on a downward journey

Box office collection: 'Tejas' is on a downward journey

Nov 03, 2023

Kangana Ranaut's recently released action thriller Tejas is on the verge of becoming another commercial disaster as the movie has barely surpassed the Rs. 5 crore mark in the first week. The venture received negative reviews from critics and has been largely subjected to negative word of mouth. Reportedly, many shows were canceled due to no ticket sales.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sarvesh Mewara directorial earned Rs. 40 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.5 crore in India. At this pace, the film is supposed to be taken down from theaters soon. The cast includes Mirko Alexis Quaini, Anuj Khurana, Veena Nair, Ansul Chauhan, and Varun Mitra, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

