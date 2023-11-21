Box office collection: 'Khichdi 2' needs acceleration on weekdays



By Aikantik Bag 09:57 am Nov 21, 2023

'Khichdi 2' box office collection

Indian cinema has some cult comedy franchises and Khichdi is one of the most iconic of them. Khichdi started from TV and went on to make a mark on celluloid. The iconic characters have been a part of Indian memedom too. Now the makers have released the much-awaited sequel Khichdi 2 and it is quite slow at the box office.

Seeking stability and boost in box office collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aatish Kapadia directorial earned Rs. 40 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 3.4 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics and needs a boost in the box office collection. The cast includes Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia, Kirti Kulhari, and Flora Saini, among others.

